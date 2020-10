Tucker went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Tucker slugged his first home run of the postseason in a big spot to put the Astros up 5-1 in the sixth inning. One frame later, he added an additional insurance run with a sacrifice fly. Tucker has 14 hits in 49 plate appearances this postseason, but he's lacked power, as the long ball was his first extra-base hit in 12 contests.