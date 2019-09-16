Tucker went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in the Astros' 12-3 win over the Royals on Sunday.

Tucker felt left out of the scoring spree and knocked a two-run home run in the eighth inning to extend the Astros' lead to 10-2. Tucker is now slashing .325/.357/.550 with two home runs and eight RBI across 40 at-bats on the season. He has started the last three games for the Astros after only starting in five of his first 10 games as a major leaguer. His next chance to take the field will be Tuesday against the Rangers in Houston.