Tucker went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Tigers.

Tucker extended the Astros' lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot, his third of the campaign. He also added an RBI double in the seventh, extending Houston's advantage to 6-1. Tucker has three multi-hit games over his first seven starts, including six walks and eight RBI.