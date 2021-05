Tucker went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in the Astros' 9-1 win Wednesday over the Angels.

Tucker took Andrew Heaney deep in the first inning on Wednesday. The outfielder has three home runs, a triple and a double in his last four games. On the season, he leads the Astros with eight home runs, and has 23 RBI and 22 runs. However, he is slashing just .213/.285/.457 in 144 plate appearances.