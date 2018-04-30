Astros' Kyle Tucker: Homers as part of three-hit effort
Tucker went 3-for-5 and connected on his second home run of the season Sunday in Triple-A Fresno's 11-5 win over Tacoma.
Tucker saw a six-game hit streak come to an end Saturday but didn't take long to return to top form, driving in three Sunday while finishing a triple shy of the cycle. With a .770 OPS and solid 11:21 BB:K over 101 plate appearances, the center fielder has met little resistance in his first taste of Triple-A ball. There isn't an immediate opening for Tucker on the big-league roster, but it will become increasing difficult for the Astros to keep the 21-year-old on the farm for the next month or two if he continues to mash Pacific Coast League pitching.
