Tucker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

Tucker has had some patience at the plate with four walks over his last five games, though he's gone just 3-for-16 in that span. The outfielder's homer was his 29th of the season, putting him one shy of matching his total from each of the last two years. He's also logged 29 stolen bases while posting a strong .281/.367/.514 slash line with 110 RBI and 92 runs scored over 152 contests.