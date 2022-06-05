Tucker went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a pair of walks in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

Tucker has hit safely in his last five games, but Sunday marked his first multi-hit effort in that span. He went yard in the fourth inning and added an RBI single in the Astros' three-run ninth. The outfielder is up to a .247/.348/.453 slash line with nine long balls, 31 RBI, 20 run scored and nine stolen bases through 49 contests. He's started four straight games in right field since overcoming a minor foot injury, so the 25-year-old should be considered a near-everyday player.