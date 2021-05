Tucker went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Tucker came home on a bases-loaded walk in the second inning and followed that up with an RBI triple and a run scored in the third. He capped off his big day at the plate with a three-run blast to put the Astros ahead 7-0 in the fourth. The 24-year-old owns a .651 OPS with 11 extra-base hits through 132 plate appearances.