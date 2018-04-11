Astros' Kyle Tucker: Impressive patience at Triple-A
Tucker is hitting .292 with one home run, one stolen base and a 7:5 K:BB in six games for Triple-A Fresno.
He has four walks and just one strikeout in his last three games. Tucker should continue to post impressive numbers in the Pacific Coast League, and should be an option for a big-league promotion in the coming months.
