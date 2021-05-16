Tucker went 2-for-4 with two-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 win over Texas.
Tucker is mashing during Houston's homestand, something he attributed to adjustments following a miserable road trip, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He's starting his stance earlier, allowing the front foot to plant earlier. That allows him to be on time for high-velocity fastballs and react to offspeed offerings. "Along with that," Tucker said, "also just not swinging at a bunch of pitches outside the strike zone and chasing." He was batting .179 with a .599 OPS when he returned from the road and fed on home cooking at Minute Maid Park. The right fielder is 13-for-33 with four home runs, seven extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored since.