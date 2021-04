Tucker went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Mariners.

Tucker's fourth-inning grounder got through the infield and plated Alex Bregman with the second run of the frame. His .182 batting average isn't much to look at -- it's even lower with runners in scoring position (.133) -- but Tucker has managed to knock in 15 runs, second on the team behind Yuli Gurriel.