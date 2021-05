Tucker went 2-for-5 with a walk and two doubles in Friday's 10-3 extra-innings loss to the Padres.

Hitting third for Houston, Tucker collected both two-baggers off Dinelson Lamet in the first few innings, but the team's 1-2-4 hitters went a combined 0-for-14 around him. The 24-year-old continues to surge, and over his last 17 games Tucker is slashing .349/.438/.698 with five homers, three steals, 12 RBI and 17 runs.