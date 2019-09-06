Astros' Kyle Tucker: Launches first MLB homer
Tucker started in right field and went 2-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 11-9 extra-innings win over Seattle.
Tucker made his third appearance and first start since being called up and hit his first career homer in MLB in the sixth inning. He later tied the game in the bottom of the 12th with a run-producing single. With George Springer (concussion) ruled out, Josh Reddick slid over to center field, opening up right field to Houston's top prospect. Pending Springer's status, Tucker could get a handful of starts in the coming days.
