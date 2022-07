Tucker went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics.

Tucker got the Astros on the board in the fourth inning in response to Chad Pinder's grand slam a frame earlier. In six games since the All-Star break, Tucker's been held mostly in check, going 5-for-22 (.227). The All-Star outfielder is slashing .251/.341/.471 with 19 homers, 64 RBI, 42 runs scored and 16 stolen bases through 91 contests overall.