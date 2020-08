Tucker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 14-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tucker extended the Astros' lead to 3-0 with his second-inning blast versus Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray. The 23-year-old Tucker is slashing .237/.293/395 with eight RBI and nine runs scored through 10 games. His homer Wednesday was his first of the season. Expect Tucker to see playing time in left field until Michael Brantley (quadriceps) can return to defensive duties.