Tucker is leading off and starting in left field Wednesday against the Dodgers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

George Springer is sidelined with a sore knee and manager Dusty Baker turned to Tucker to fill in at the top of the lineup. He had not hit higher than eighth in his three previous starts this season. Tucker, who bats left-handed, has yet to start against a southpaw this season, so it remains to be seen if he is now an everyday player or simply a strong-side platoon guy.