Tucker is expected to begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Round Rock after the Astros signed outfielder Michael Brantley to a two-year, $32 million contract Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Though he amassed 24 home runs and 20 stolen bases in just 100 games at Triple-A last season, Tucker fizzled across his three stints at the big-league level, hitting just .141 and reaching base at a .236 clip over 72 plate appearances. The small sample doesn't put much of a damper on Tucker's long-term outlook, but it may have partially factored into the Astros' decision to bring aboard an established outfield option in Brantley. While Brantley's addition creates a temporary roadblock for Tucker, it's more likely the veteran is a long-term threat to corner outfielder Josh Reddick, another lefty hitter like Tucker who struggled mightily in 2018. If Reddick fails to produce against right-handed pitching early on during the upcoming season, the Astros might not hesitate to pull the plug and give Tucker another spin in an everyday role, as the 21-year-old seemingly has little left to prove in the minors at this point.