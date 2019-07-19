Astros' Kyle Tucker: Makes first start at first base
Tucker started at first base for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday and went 0-for-4 with a walk for the Express.
Tucker had been fielding groundballs at first base during his workouts over the past couple of weeks, and his start there Thursday signals the organization is serious about adding another position to his defensive portfolio. The Astros are thin at first base at the upper levels of the minors, particularly after they lost AJ Reed to the White Sox, so exposing Tucker to the position gives them another option. It also presents an opportunity for Tucker at the major-league level where he's currently blocked at all three outfield positions and designated hitter. Tucker has a .922 OPS and .568 slugging percentage over 378 plate appearances at Round Rock after absorbing a horrible first month of the season (.165/.220/.388).
