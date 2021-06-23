The Astros reinstated Tucker (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Though Tucker never tested positive for the coronavirus, the Astros were able to place him on the COVID-19 IL in accordance with health and safety protocols while battled a stomach virus that caused him to lose 10 pounds. He's apparently been able to regain some strength after resuming workouts over the weekend, and he'll likely slot back into a starting role in the outfield in Wednesday's series finale in Baltimore. Tucker's return will be most costly to Chas McCormick, who had started the last eight games in right field.