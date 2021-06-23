The Astros reinstated Tucker (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though Tucker never tested positive for the coronavirus, the Astros were able to place him on the COVID-19 IL in accordance with health and safety protocols while battled a stomach virus that caused him to lose 10 pounds. He's apparently been able to regain some strength after resuming workouts over the weekend, and he'll likely slot back into a starting role in the outfield in Wednesday's series finale in Baltimore. Tucker's return will be most costly to Chas McCormick, who had started the last eight games in right field.

More News