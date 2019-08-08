Astros' Kyle Tucker: Mashes two homers at Triple-A
Tucker went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a walk, five RBI and two additional runs Wednesday in Triple-A Round Rock's 20-12 loss to El Paso.
The hot summer air of El Paso certainly helped Tucker, but the 22-year-old has been mashing even in the less hitter-friendly environments of the Pacific Coast League. With a 1.133 OPS over the last 10 games and a .925 mark on the season, Tucker is ready for another crack at major-league pitching, but the loaded Astros simply don't have an everyday spot for him in the outfield. Unless Houston loses a regular outfielder or two to injury, Tucker appears unlikely to receive a callup until rosters expand in September.
