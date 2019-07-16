Astros' Kyle Tucker: May dabble at first base
Tucker has been fielding ground balls during his workouts at Triple-A Round Rock over the past couple of weeks with the hope of increasing his positional versatility, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Tucker has appeared at first base in two games for Round Rock this season, but has yet to draw a start at the position. The Astros' decision to expose Tucker to first base isn't an indictment of his defense in the outfield Instead, the 22-year-old's dalliance at the new position is simply a means of improving his chances of landing a role with the big club in the event a Houston infielder misses time due to injury. With a .934 OPS and 21-for-23 success rate on stolen-base attempts for Round Rock, Tucker doesn't have anything left to prove in the minors, but he may not find himself in Houston until rosters expand in September if the Astros' core regulars maintain their health. Tucker is blocked at designated hitter by Yordan Alvarez and in the corner-outfield spots by Josh Reddick and Michael Brantley.
