Tucker is unlikely to join the Astros until rosters expand in September, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker's name comes up on the radar with right fielder Josh Reddick's slump lingering. Since July 2, Reddick is batting .184/.234/.237, and he has not homered since June 28. Meanwhile, Tucker is mashing at Triple-A Round Rock. In 14 games this month, he's slashing .358/.422/.717 with five home runs and 17 RBI. If Reddick's bat continues to slumber, at-bats in right field should be there for Tucker when he eventually joins the Astros.