Tucker is feeling under the weather Wednesday and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Tucker sat out Tuesday due to the ailment and remained unavailable Wednesday, and he's now sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols. The 24-year-old hasn't necessarily tested positive for the virus, and it's unclear when he's expected to rejoin the active roster. Abraham Toro was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.