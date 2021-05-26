Tucker batted second and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Tucker had been dropped to the lower third of the order amid a season-opening slump, but his bat turned around the last two weeks. Since May 7, when the Astros came off a nine-game road trip, Tucker is 21-for-64 (.328) with 10 extra-base hits and 13 RBI over 17 games. With Michael Brantley, the normal two-hole hitter, sitting out Tuesday due to a leg injury, Tucker's resurgence with the stick made manager Dusty Baker comfortable promoting him in the order.