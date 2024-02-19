Tucker said Monday regarding a potential contact extension with the Astros that there's been "maybe a little talk, but not a hard offer," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Tucker will earn $12 million in 2024 and has one additional year of arbitration eligibility remaining before free agency. General manager Dana Brown went on record last week saying that the team would make Tucker a long-term contract offer at some point, but it does not appear to have happened yet. Tucker slashed .284/.369/.517 with 29 homers and 112 RBI for Houston in 2023.