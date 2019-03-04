Astros' Kyle Tucker: No power show this spring
Tucker went 0-for-2 on Sunday against the Nationals and is hitting .333 (5-for-15) with one extra base hit, three RBI and five strikeouts over five spring games.
Tucker has been unable to repeat the power show he put on during spring training last year when he launched five home runs and drove in 21 runs, but he's still a well regarded prospect whose .990 OPS at Triple-A Fresno in 2018 indicates he's ready for his next challenge. A brief encounter with major-league pitching did not go well last season (72 plate appearances, .430 OPS), so that may still sit in the mind of manager A.J. Hinch. The Astros could keep him down in the minors to get another year of service time out of him while Tony Kemp and Jake Marisnick handle the fourth and fifth outfielder jobs for the first two months of the season.
