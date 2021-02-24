Tucker is expected to serve as the everyday right fielder in 2021, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Unlike previous seasons when he was blocked by established veterans and the prospect's anemic introduction to MLB pitching (.652 OPS, 144 plate appearances), Tucker has a secure spot in the lineup. He was a bright spot for the Astros in 2020 when many of their players underperformed. Tucker had an .837 OPS over 228 plate appearances and came on in the second half, slashing .317/.386/.619 over the final 140 appearances. "I kind of figured it out (during) the second half, kind of fixed my swing with some stuff and just got all-around more comfortable out there," Tucker said Tuesday. "The second half of the season was really how I play and how I want to play." The organization is looking for the 24-year-old Tucker to help replace the production lost when George Springer and Josh Reddick moved on during the offseason.