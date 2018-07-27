Tucker is out of the lineup against Texas on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch will trot out an outfield of Tony Kemp, George Springer and Josh Reddick for the series opener against Yovani Gallardo. Across 14 games with the big-league team, Tucker is hitting just .154/.233/.231 with two extra-base hits and three RBI.