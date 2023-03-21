Tucker (ankle) is not in Team USA's starting lineup for the World Baseball Classic championship game Tuesday against Team Japan.

Tucker fouled a ball off his ankle in Saturday's quarterfinal game Saturday versus Team Venezuela and then sat out of Sunday's semifinal win over Team Cuba. He only suffered a bruise and a bit of swelling, so perhaps he'll be available off the bench Tuesday night in Miami. Cedric Mullins, Mike Trout and Mookie Betts are starting across the outfield. Kyle Schwarber is at DH.