site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-kyle-tucker-not-in-sundays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Not in Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tucker is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Tucker started the past 12 games and posted an .885 OPS during that stretch, but he'll receive a breather in the season finale. Aledmys Diaz starts in left field and will bat fifth Sunday for Houston.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read