Tucker is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Rangers, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker is not reported to be dealing with an injury at this point, though it's a curious time to give the outfielder an outfielder a day off; Houston is facing right-hander Kyle Gibson on Tuesday following an off day Monday, while Tucker is coming off a 3-for-5 performance with a home run in Sunday's series finale against the Twins. Chas McCormick is starting in right field and batting seventh Tuesday.