The Astros recalled Tucker from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Monday's game against the Brewers, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Tucker will be one of three players joining the Astros on Monday as part of the team's second wave of September callups. The top prospect in the Astros' farm system, Tucker delivered a truly monstrous 2019 campaign at Round Rock, becoming the fifth player in Pacific Coast League history to post a 30-30 season (34 home runs, 30 steals). The reality of playing for a loaded Houston squad means that Tucker won't have a clear path to everyday work, but if he hits well in his first few games back with the big club, he could unseat Josh Reddick for primary duties in right field before the postseason arrives.