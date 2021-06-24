Tucker went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 13-0 win over Baltimore.

The Astros reinstated Tucker from the COVID-19-related injury list Wednesday, and the right fielder didn't miss a beat. He'd hit in eight straight contests prior to his placement on the IL and extended the streak to nine games, during which the outfielder is 15-for-38 (.395) with eight extra-base hits and nine RBI. Tucker rejoins a team whose offense has been clicking, averaging 8.1 runs per game over a 10-game winning streak.