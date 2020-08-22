Tucker went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, a stolen base and two walks in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

Tucker walked and stole second in the third inning. He then knocked in Jose Altuve with a single in the seventh to bring the Astros within a run, but they couldn't tie the game. In 25 games, Tucker is hitting .245 with three homers, four stolen bases, 18 RBI and 21 runs scored. He's added a league-leading four triples -- the 23-year-old could have some fantasy value in standard formats as a speedster.