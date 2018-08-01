Tucker was sent back down to Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of MLB.com reports.

Tucker had only recorded 10 at-bats during Houston's past eight games, so he will return to the minor leagues in order to receive everyday playing time. Since being called up in early July, he hit .156/.240/.222 with three RBI and understandably couldn't get into a groove with irregular playing time. Look for him to rejoin the Astros when the rosters expand in September, if not before then. In a corresponding move, Jake Marisnick was recalled from Fresno.