The Astros optioned Tucker to their minor-league camp Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Tucker's odds of cracking the Opening Day roster were always remote, but a promotion to the big club could be in the cards later this season for the 21-year-old, who is regarded as one of the top outfield prospects in baseball. For now, Tucker will presumably settle for an assignment at Triple-A Fresno or Double-A Corpus Christi, where he finished the past season and slashed .265/.325/.512 with 38 extra-base hits in just 317 plate appearances.