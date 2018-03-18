Astros' Kyle Tucker: Optioned to minors camp
The Astros optioned Tucker to their minor-league camp Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Tucker's odds of cracking the Opening Day roster were always remote, but a promotion to the big club could be in the cards later this season for the 21-year-old, who is regarded as one of the top outfield prospects in baseball. For now, Tucker will presumably settle for an assignment at Triple-A Fresno or Double-A Corpus Christi, where he finished the past season and slashed .265/.325/.512 with 38 extra-base hits in just 317 plate appearances.
More News
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Won't make Opening Day roster•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Receives spring-training invite•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Spreading his wings at Double-A•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Returns from DL with Corpus Christi•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Lands on MiLB DL with back issue•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Tapping into power•
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...