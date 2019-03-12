Astros' Kyle Tucker: Optioned to minors
Tucker was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Tucker was expected to have at least an outside shot at a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he'll wind up being sent away more than two weeks before the start of the season. The young outfielder doesn't have a lot left to prove in the minors, having hit .332/.400/.590 in 100 Triple-A games last season, so it may not be long before he's back in the big leagues.
More News
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: No power show this spring•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Likely to open 2019 at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Won't join team for playoffs•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Named org's player of year•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Recalled by Astros•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Will be called up after minor-league playoffs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.