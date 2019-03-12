Tucker was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Tucker was expected to have at least an outside shot at a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he'll wind up being sent away more than two weeks before the start of the season. The young outfielder doesn't have a lot left to prove in the minors, having hit .332/.400/.590 in 100 Triple-A games last season, so it may not be long before he's back in the big leagues.

