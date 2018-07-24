Tucker is out of Tuesday's lineup in Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With the Astros facing lefty Tyler Anderson, Tucker will head to the bench, even though his replacement in left field, Tony Kemp, also hits left-handed. While Tucker has not impressed in his brief big-league career (.139/.205/.167 in 39 plate appearances), it has been a tiny sample size, so owners in most formats shouldn't panic yet. Righty Jon Gray toes the rubber for the Rockies on Wednesday, so look for Tucker to be back in the lineup for the series finale.

