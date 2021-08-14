Tucker was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday due to health and safety protocols, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

There haven't yet been reports that Tucker has tested positive for the virus himself, which leaves open the possibility that he could return within a few days. For now, Jake Meyers will get the start in right field Saturday against the Angels, with Yuli Gurriel (neck) returning from the injured list in a corresponding move.