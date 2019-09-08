Astros' Kyle Tucker: Out of Saturday's lineup
Tucker did not start Saturday but doubled as a pinch hitter and scored the winning run in a 2-1 win over Seattle.
Tucker, who had started the previous two games, gave way for Jake Marisnick on Saturday. With George Springer (concussion) possibly returning Sunday, manager AJ Hinch will have to juggle Tucker's playing time with Josh Reddick's going forward. Hinch ruled out using Tucker at first base -- he began playing the position at Triple-A Round Rock in July -- as a replacement for the injured Yuli Gurriel (hamstring), Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
