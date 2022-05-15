site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-kyle-tucker-out-of-sundays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tucker is not in Sunday's lineup against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
He is hitting .310/.482/.500 with one home run and six steals in 13 games this month. Jose Siri and Chas McCormick will each get starts in the outfield in this one.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read