Manager Dusty Baker said that Tucker is not in the starting lineup Tuesday due to feeling under the weather, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker's absence from the lineup initially seemed strange given that Houston had a day off Monday and is facing right-hander Kyle Gibson on Tuesday. Now it's known that the outfielder isn't starting because he's feeling sick, though Baker didn't comment on whether he could be an option to pinch hit. It's also unclear whether Tucker will be able to play in Wednesday's series finale.