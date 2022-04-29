Tucker hit a two-run homer in his only at-bat in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas.
Tucker pinch hit for Jose Siri in the eighth inning and hit a towering two-run blast off Matt Bush to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. The right fielder had started every game of the season and was out of the lineup for the first time. After beginning the season 4-for-46, he is 9-for-22 with two homers and nine RBI in his last six games. Coming off an impressive age-24 season, there were high hopes for Tucker and he appears to be figuring it out at the plate of late.