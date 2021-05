Tucker went 3-for-5 with four RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-2 win over Boston.

All three of his hits were singles, and two of them knocked in a pair of runs each. Tucker bounced back from a slow start to the season by posting a .296 batting average in 27 games in May. The outfielder is up to a .240/.310/.469 slash line with 11 home runs, 35 RBI, 35 runs scored and five stolen bases through 216 plate appearances overall.