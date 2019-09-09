Astros' Kyle Tucker: Plates three in blowout
Tucker went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI and two runs Sunday in the Astros' 21-1 win over the Mariners.
Tucker drew a start in the outfield for the third time in four games and helped the Astros deliver one of their best team-wide offensive showings in franchise history. The rookie contributed two of Houston's team-record 11 doubles and even saw action late in the contest at first base, where he could have another avenue to playing time in the event Yuli Gurriel (hamstring) is forced to miss additional contests. In a more negative development for Tucker, George Springer (concussion) rejoined the lineup following a three-game absence, leaving the 22-year-old without a regular spot in the outfield unless manager AJ Hinch decides to phase out veteran Josh Reddick.
