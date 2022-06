Tucker went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Marlins.

He took Steven Okert deep in the seventh inning for a solo shot, Houston's final run of the night. Tucker extended his hitting streak to nine games in the process, and on the season he's slashing .261/.363/.484 with 11 homers, 11 steals, 22 runs and 36 RBI through 53 contests.