Tucker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Mariners.

Tucker's ninth-inning homer gave the Astros a cushion and helped preserve the win for starter Zack Greinke. Tucker has hit safely in six of his last seven starts, going 10-for-29 with two home runs, three doubles and five RBI.

