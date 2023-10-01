Tucker went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tucker's steal was his 30th of the year, extending his career high this year. He's batted .267 (12-for-45) with eight extra-base hits over his last 12 contests. For the season, Tucker has a .282/.369/.512 slash line, 29 home runs, 111 RBI and 95 runs scored through 156 games. Given that the AL West title is still up for grabs, expect Tucker and most of Houston's other regulars in the lineup for the regular-season finale Sunday.