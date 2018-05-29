Tucker went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two walks and four RBI for Triple-A Fresno in its 11-2 win over El Paso.

Tucker broke out of a three-game hitless skid in a big way to boost his season line to .282/.361/.447. The slugging mark represents a bit of a step back from what he posted during stops at High-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi in 2017, so the Astros may want to see him tap into a little more power before entertaining a promotion. Tucker seems likely to get the call to the big leagues at some point this summer, especially with the Astros failing to receive consistent production from their left fielders through the first two months of the season.