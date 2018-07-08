Astros' Kyle Tucker: Reaches base twice in MLB debut
Tucker went 1-for-4 with a walk, RBI and run scored Saturday against the White Sox.
Tucker made his much-anticipated major-league debut and produced both a run scored and RBI, but also struck out three times. While there's no guarantee as to how he will react to major-league pitching, Tucker struck out at only a 19 percent rate in 371 plate appearances at Triple-A Fresno this season. Presumably, he'll remain with the big league club and see regular playing time in left field moving forward.
More News
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Recalled from Fresno•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Extends hit streak to 14•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Back-to-back three-hit games•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Reaches base five times Monday•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Homers as part of three-hit effort•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Impressive patience at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?