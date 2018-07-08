Tucker went 1-for-4 with a walk, RBI and run scored Saturday against the White Sox.

Tucker made his much-anticipated major-league debut and produced both a run scored and RBI, but also struck out three times. While there's no guarantee as to how he will react to major-league pitching, Tucker struck out at only a 19 percent rate in 371 plate appearances at Triple-A Fresno this season. Presumably, he'll remain with the big league club and see regular playing time in left field moving forward.

